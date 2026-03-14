Jharkhand Braces for Rain: A Weather Shift
The Indian Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain across Jharkhand districts, excluding Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and Latehar, over the next few days. Temperatures are set to rise initially, followed by a decrease by up to 3 degrees Celsius. Seraikela recorded the highest temperature at 39.9 degrees Celsius recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department announced on Saturday that light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Jharkhand over the coming days. However, Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and Latehar are exceptions to this forecast.
Sunday is likely to see showers across most parts of the state. The weather department also noted a temperature increase in the coming two days, with a subsequent drop anticipated by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.
Seraikela district registered the highest temperature, peaking at 39.9 degrees Celsius within the last 24 hours up to 8:30 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- weather
- IMD
- rainfall
- temperature
- forecast
- Seraikela
- Garhwa
- meteorology
- districts
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