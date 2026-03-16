Chikkamagaluru's Rainwater Harvesting Visionaries Bag Global Award

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, India – Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems has achieved international acclaim by winning the Water Transversality Global Award 2026 for their outstanding contributions to rainwater harvesting and groundwater management.

Presented by Shri Om Birla, Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, at an event in New Delhi, the award celebrated the company's pioneering work in integrating sustainable water solutions that cater to residential, commercial, and institutional needs.

Varun Rinaldo Baptist, Director, received the accolade, reinforcing the company's commitment to addressing water scarcity with scalable technologies. As a leader in the field, they continue to innovate and expand their reach both in India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)