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Beyond the Surface: The Sensing Superpower of Cells

A study reveals that human cells can sense their surroundings beyond visible surfaces. Cancer cells can probe about 10 microns ahead, while normal cells extend up to 100 microns. This ability aids in cell movement, offering insights into cancer spread prevention. The research emphasizes the role of 'depth mechano-sensing'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:28 IST
Beyond the Surface: The Sensing Superpower of Cells
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A recent study highlights an extraordinary ability of human cells to sense features beyond the surfaces they touch. Interestingly, cancer cells can probe up to 10 microns ahead, while normal epithelial cells detect up to 100 microns away. This long-range sensing ability could reshape our approach to understanding and potentially limiting the spread of cancer.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that the cells' sensing capacity helps them determine movement directions, potentially slowing cancer spread. Until now, this ability was typically associated with abnormal, cancerous cells. However, the new findings suggest that ordinary cells also possess this remarkable feature when acting collectively.

Professor Amit Pathak, a mechanical engineering and materials science expert, discovered that cells employ 'depth mechano-sensing' to detect features beyond their immediate environment. By deforming collagen fibres, cells extend their reach into the extracellular matrix to 'feel' the next layer. This understanding could lead to innovative ways to disrupt cancer cell movement, potentially limiting disease progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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