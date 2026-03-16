Mumbai's Battle Against Encroachment: Tech to the Rescue

Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister, Ashish Shelar, has called for advanced technological measures to combat illegal encroachments in Mumbai. In a decisive meeting, Shelar proposed using satellite mapping and drones to identify unauthorized structures, with a strategic action plan expected by April.

The meeting, held at the Mantralaya, included key officials like MLA Mihir Kotecha and Environment Secretary Jayashree Bhoj. They discussed the rise in encroachments over the past twenty years, emphasizing that clearing these will be crucial for the city's sustainable development.

Shelar urged all relevant agencies to collaborate, employing the NETRAM system and various other technologies, to deliver a phased strategy that addresses the encroachment problem effectively. This comprehensive plan is set to be presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)