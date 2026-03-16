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Mumbai's Battle Against Encroachment: Tech to the Rescue

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar called for the use of technology to tackle Mumbai's illegal structures. In a recent meeting, he instructed officials to employ satellite mapping and drones to map encroachments and develop a concrete action plan by April. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable city development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:58 IST
Mumbai's Battle Against Encroachment: Tech to the Rescue
Ashish Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister, Ashish Shelar, has called for advanced technological measures to combat illegal encroachments in Mumbai. In a decisive meeting, Shelar proposed using satellite mapping and drones to identify unauthorized structures, with a strategic action plan expected by April.

The meeting, held at the Mantralaya, included key officials like MLA Mihir Kotecha and Environment Secretary Jayashree Bhoj. They discussed the rise in encroachments over the past twenty years, emphasizing that clearing these will be crucial for the city's sustainable development.

Shelar urged all relevant agencies to collaborate, employing the NETRAM system and various other technologies, to deliver a phased strategy that addresses the encroachment problem effectively. This comprehensive plan is set to be presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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