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Delhi-Haryana Water Exchange Project: Bridging the Supply Gap

The Delhi government is negotiating a water exchange project with Haryana to address the capital's water shortage. Currently, Delhi produces 900-1,000 MGD against a requirement of 1,260 MGD. The project involves exchanging 30 cusecs of raw water from Haryana for treated water for irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:08 IST
Delhi-Haryana Water Exchange Project: Bridging the Supply Gap
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In a bid to tackle the capital's water scarcity, the Delhi government is in dialogue with Haryana for a water exchange initiative, announced Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday. The plan seeks to balance the city's supply shortfall by trading 30 cusecs of Haryana's raw water for Delhi's treated water.

Delhi's current average water production swings between 900-1,000 million gallons per day (MGD), while the necessity reaches approximately 1,260 MGD, exacerbating during summer peaks. Key sources like the Munak Canal in Haryana are vital, providing 60% of the city's supply.

The initiative aims to lower the 20% water transmission loss from Haryana and refurbish outdated pipelines, ensuring Delhi receives its full water entitlement, minus any unavoidable losses, said Singh. The Delhi Jal Board is actively replacing pipelines to further reduce wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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