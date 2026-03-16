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Tragic Loss: Toddler Dies in Suspected LPG Gas Leak in Delhi

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to suspected LPG gas poisoning in East Delhi’s Ghazipur. Her elder sister is recovering, while police and forensic experts investigate. The incident has left the family, who had been preparing for the child's upcoming birthday, devastated and grasping for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:27 IST
Tragic Loss: Toddler Dies in Suspected LPG Gas Leak in Delhi
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A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died due to suspected LPG gas poisoning in East Delhi's Ghazipur area, the police reported. The incident also left her elder sister unconscious, although she has since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The tragedy unfolded in a rented flat on Sunday afternoon when the children were playing, unaware of the leaking LPG cylinder in the apartment. A statement issued by experts confirmed that LPG is heavier than oxygen, making children particularly vulnerable to such toxic exposures.

The heartbroken family had been eagerly preparing for the younger child's third birthday when this devastating turn of events shattered their lives. Authorities have urged caution while further investigations are being conducted to rule out any other potential causes.

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