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Family Tragedy: Son Accused of Killing Father in Alcohol-Fueled Dispute

A 55-year-old man named Rajesh was allegedly killed by his son Aman during an altercation while they were drinking together in Meerut. The violent incident occurred in the Jail Chungi area, where Aman reportedly struck Rajesh with a brick, leading to his death. Police have arrested the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:19 IST
Family Tragedy: Son Accused of Killing Father in Alcohol-Fueled Dispute
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut as a 55-year-old man, Rajesh, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son Aman during a heated argument while consuming alcohol. The altercation, which occurred in the Jail Chungi area, escalated into violence when Aman reportedly used a brick as a weapon.

Police were alerted to the scene and rushed Rajesh to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Authorities have since arrested Aman, the primary suspect in the case, as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meerut SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that further legal proceedings are in progress to uncover more details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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