Family Tragedy: Son Accused of Killing Father in Alcohol-Fueled Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Meerut as a 55-year-old man, Rajesh, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son Aman during a heated argument while consuming alcohol. The altercation, which occurred in the Jail Chungi area, escalated into violence when Aman reportedly used a brick as a weapon.

Police were alerted to the scene and rushed Rajesh to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Authorities have since arrested Aman, the primary suspect in the case, as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meerut SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that further legal proceedings are in progress to uncover more details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)