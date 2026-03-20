Blaze Erupts at South Korean Auto Parts Factory

A devastating fire erupted at an auto parts factory in Daejeon, central South Korea, injuring at least 55 people. The National Fire Agency reported that 24 of them were seriously hurt in the inferno, which was likely caused by an explosion. Efforts are underway to determine whether any of the injured are in life-threatening condition.

Fire chief Nam Deuk-woo of the Daedeok district indicated that emergency personnel are searching for at least 14 individuals believed to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out. Seen in photos and videos, thick clouds of smoke billowed from the complex, and some workers were observed leaping from the building to escape. Firefighters faced daunting challenges as the structure was in danger of collapse.

Over 500 emergency responders have been dispatched, utilizing various vehicles and innovative equipment, including robotic systems, to control the fire and conduct rescue operations. As of now, the facility's considerable stock of highly reactive chemicals poses an ongoing risk, and authorities remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)