Ambitious 'Green Budget' Unveiled by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented an ambitious Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget for FY27, focusing on welfare schemes, environmental protection, and urban development. Highlights include free bicycles for girls, semiconductor policy, and a disaster management Emergency Operation Centre. A significant portion is allocated to education, health, and transport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled an expansive Rs 1.03 lakh crore 'Green Budget' for FY27, concentrating on comprehensive welfare schemes and urban development initiatives.
Key highlights include the distribution of free bicycles to 1.3 lakh girl students, a robust semiconductor policy, and the establishment of an 'Emergency Operation Centre' aimed at enhancing disaster management capabilities.
Significant investments are earmarked for sectors like education, health, and transport, emphasizing the administration's commitment to holistic growth and sustainable development in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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