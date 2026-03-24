Left Menu

Ambitious 'Green Budget' Unveiled by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented an ambitious Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget for FY27, focusing on welfare schemes, environmental protection, and urban development. Highlights include free bicycles for girls, semiconductor policy, and a disaster management Emergency Operation Centre. A significant portion is allocated to education, health, and transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:07 IST
Ambitious 'Green Budget' Unveiled by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled an expansive Rs 1.03 lakh crore 'Green Budget' for FY27, concentrating on comprehensive welfare schemes and urban development initiatives.

Key highlights include the distribution of free bicycles to 1.3 lakh girl students, a robust semiconductor policy, and the establishment of an 'Emergency Operation Centre' aimed at enhancing disaster management capabilities.

Significant investments are earmarked for sectors like education, health, and transport, emphasizing the administration's commitment to holistic growth and sustainable development in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026