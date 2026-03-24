Ambitious 'Green Budget' Unveiled by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled an expansive Rs 1.03 lakh crore 'Green Budget' for FY27, concentrating on comprehensive welfare schemes and urban development initiatives.

Key highlights include the distribution of free bicycles to 1.3 lakh girl students, a robust semiconductor policy, and the establishment of an 'Emergency Operation Centre' aimed at enhancing disaster management capabilities.

Significant investments are earmarked for sectors like education, health, and transport, emphasizing the administration's commitment to holistic growth and sustainable development in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)