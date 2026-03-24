Delhi's Gig Workers Get a Boost: Rest Facilities and Welfare Board Announced

Addressing the daily challenges faced by gig workers, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new measures aimed at easing their burdens in Delhi. The Delhi government will establish rest facilities at Atal Canteens, providing a space for these workers to eat, recharge, and rest during long hours navigating city traffic.

In her budget speech for FY2026-27, presented at the Assembly, Gupta highlighted the struggles of gig workers, noting that the absence of safe stopping points for meals and phone charging leads to increased fatigue-related accidents. The new facilities, alongside a promised Gig Workers Welfare Board, aim to institutionalize support for the city's growing app-based workforce.

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union welcomed these measures but pointed out the lack of legislative detail and accessibility issues. They urged the government to place rest facilities closer to key work zones and involve platform companies for effective implementation. The union believes these initiatives will benefit 13 lakh workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)