Delhi's New Initiative: Rest Facilities for Gig Workers

In a significant move to address the concerns of gig workers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed plans to enhance their working conditions by establishing rest facilities linked to Atal Canteens. Unveiled during the Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget presentation for FY2026-27, these facilities are designed to offer bustling gig workers a place to recuperate during their extensive working hours.

Gupta pointed out that gig workers often face the challenge of working long hours without suitable pit stops to rest, eat, or charge mobile devices, leading to fatigue-related accidents. To mitigate these risks, the government plans to develop rest rooms in conjunction with Atal Canteens, aiming to provide necessary relief and safety for these workers.

In addition to the rest facilities, Gupta announced a proposed Gig Workers Welfare Board to institutionalize support for this burgeoning segment of the workforce. The initiative highlights the city's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of gig workers, recognizing their critical role in Delhi's economy.