Pakistan Tops the List as World's Most Polluted Country

In a recent report released by Swiss-based firm IQ Air, Pakistan was ranked as the most polluted country globally in 2025. The study highlighted that the PM2.5 concentration in Pakistan is alarming, standing at 13.5 times above the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended yearly guideline.

Faisalabad, located in the province of Punjab, was cited as Pakistan's most polluted city, reporting an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181 in the previous year. Contrarily, Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the nation's cleanest city. Despite the concerning figures, there have been slight improvements in air quality across the country, the report indicated.

However, Karachi, known as the financial capital of Pakistan, has observed deteriorating conditions in its air quality. India ranks sixth, with PM2.5 levels almost 10 times the WHO's standard. The report also stated that Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)