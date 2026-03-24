Left Menu

Pakistan Tops the List as World's Most Polluted Country

Pakistan has been ranked the most polluted country in the world in 2025 according to a report by IQ Air. Karachi, the country's financial hub, worsened its air quality recently. Faisalabad was identified as the most polluted city, while Haripur was the cleanest in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Newdelhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:00 IST
Pakistan Tops the List as World's Most Polluted Country
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent report released by Swiss-based firm IQ Air, Pakistan was ranked as the most polluted country globally in 2025. The study highlighted that the PM2.5 concentration in Pakistan is alarming, standing at 13.5 times above the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended yearly guideline.

Faisalabad, located in the province of Punjab, was cited as Pakistan's most polluted city, reporting an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181 in the previous year. Contrarily, Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the nation's cleanest city. Despite the concerning figures, there have been slight improvements in air quality across the country, the report indicated.

However, Karachi, known as the financial capital of Pakistan, has observed deteriorating conditions in its air quality. India ranks sixth, with PM2.5 levels almost 10 times the WHO's standard. The report also stated that Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026