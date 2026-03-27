Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Tensions, Eyes on US Rate Hike

On Friday, the dollar ascended towards multi-month peaks as escalating Middle East tensions drove investors to seek safety. Uncertainty pervades the markets following a tumultuous week with divergent diplomatic narratives from the US and Iran regarding de-escalation efforts.

Reports indicated that the Pentagon is contemplating the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, further diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict. This fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar, with potential US rate hikes anticipated due to sustained energy price inflation.

Amid the uneasy market climate, the Australian and New Zealand dollars hit significant lows, reflecting investors' aversion to risk. Concurrently, major global currencies like the yen and euro face depreciation, while investor sentiment shifts towards a defensive monetary strategy in light of a possible prolonged market disruption.