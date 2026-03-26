Eurozone Yields Climb as Energy Prices Surge Amidst Ceasefire Uncertainty

Eurozone bond yields ascended on Thursday, spurred by a surge in energy prices and doubts surrounding the purported ceasefire negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. Market sentiment is heavily influenced by the potential for heightened monetary policy from the European Central Bank (ECB), following statements from German Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel about the possibility of an interest rate hike in April.

Germany's two-year bond yield, closely tied to ECB rate forecasts, saw an increase to 2.675%, while Iran's contradictory stance on talks added to market uncertainty. As oil prices rose due to disrupted supply chains, inflation concerns intensified, potentially compelling the ECB to consider further rate hikes.

The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond rose, accompanied by a wider spread with Italian bonds. Money markets anticipated additional ECB rate hikes by year-end, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions. ECB policymaker Nagel hinted at April as a possible timeline for a rate adjustment, depending on the war's economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)