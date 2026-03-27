Breakthrough Biomarker and Phage Solutions: Revolutionizing Schizophrenia and Food Safety

Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago have identified a groundbreaking biomarker associated with schizophrenia, offering hope for new treatment strategies. The biomarker, a brain protein named CACNA2D1, is significantly lower in individuals with schizophrenia, which might contribute to cognitive deficits.

In a notable breakthrough, scientists successfully synthesized the protein and tested it on a genetic mouse model, ameliorating abnormal brain activity without adverse effects. This achievement lays groundwork for a novel tandem biomarker-peptide therapeutic approach, according to lead researcher Peter Penzes.

Separately, in a stride towards tackling antibiotic-resistant Salmonella, a naturally occurring virus named bacteriophage W5 was found to effectively deactivate harmful Salmonella strains. This newfound approach promises to enhance food safety across various sectors from livestock farming to food processing, as reported by Chinese researchers.