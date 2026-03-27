From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

In a stunning display of marine collaboration, scientists have documented how sperm whales assist each other during birth in the Caribbean, with multiple females helping a new mother lift her calf to the surface.

Meanwhile, preparations intensify for NASA's Artemis II mission, marking a significant step towards returning humans to the Moon after more than 50 years.

On land, cutting-edge genetic research has revealed the oldest-known domesticated dog remains, dating back 15,800 years in ancient Turkey. In the market arena, SpaceX is edging closer to filing an IPO, potentially exceeding a $75 billion valuation. Moreover, satellite data has provided new insights into tsunami generation, offering valuable knowledge for future preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)