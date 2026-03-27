Left Menu

From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

A detailed account of a sperm whale birth in the Caribbean reveals collaborative maternal behaviors. NASA preps for its Artemis Moon mission, while new research uncovers the oldest-known dog. SpaceX targets a massive IPO, and satellite studies enhance understanding of tsunamis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:30 IST
From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of marine collaboration, scientists have documented how sperm whales assist each other during birth in the Caribbean, with multiple females helping a new mother lift her calf to the surface.

Meanwhile, preparations intensify for NASA's Artemis II mission, marking a significant step towards returning humans to the Moon after more than 50 years.

On land, cutting-edge genetic research has revealed the oldest-known domesticated dog remains, dating back 15,800 years in ancient Turkey. In the market arena, SpaceX is edging closer to filing an IPO, potentially exceeding a $75 billion valuation. Moreover, satellite data has provided new insights into tsunami generation, offering valuable knowledge for future preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missile Mayhem: Pentagon's Race to Replenish Arsenal

Missile Mayhem: Pentagon's Race to Replenish Arsenal

 Global
2
Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

Iranian Hackers Breach Alleged FBI Director's Inbox

 Global
3
No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stability

No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stab...

 India
4
Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember

Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026