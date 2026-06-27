Controversy Surrounds ICC Prosecutor Suspension: Violation or Justified Action?

Karim Khan, the ICC's chief prosecutor, claimed his suspension violated court procedures, alleging the decision was unjust. This followed a report of an inappropriate relationship, which lacked evidence, according to an external review. The Assembly of States Parties will vote on his future role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Barrister Karim Khan On Friday Told Saudi Arabias Al Arabiya Tv That The Decision To Suspend Him From His Role As Chief Prosecutor Of The International Criminal Court Icc Violated Court Procedures And Was Unjustified Unfortunately | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:29 IST
Controversy Surrounds ICC Prosecutor Suspension: Violation or Justified Action?

British barrister Karim Khan expressed his dismay over his suspension as the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Speaking to Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV, Khan emphasized that the court's decision violated established procedures.

The suspension followed allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member. Khan maintained, however, that an independent review found insufficient evidence to corroborate these claims.

The ICC's governing body's executive bureau made the suspension decision, which will be a significant point of discussion at the Assembly of States Parties meeting in New York.

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