EU Asserts Sovereign Rights Amid U.S. Digital Tax Threats

The European Commission Said On Friday The Eu And Its Member States Have The Sovereign Right To Regulate Economic Activity

The European Commission has firmly stated that the European Union and its member states hold the sovereign right to regulate economic activities. This declaration comes in response to recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding digital taxes.

A spokesperson for the commission emphasized that all taxes are designed to be non-discriminatory and are applied equally to all large companies, irrespective of their country of origin. This clearly indicates that the EU is standing strong against what it perceives as unjustified actions.

Despite this stance, the commission highlighted that it remains open to seeking a global solution that aligns with agreements made by the G7, ensuring a cooperative approach to resolving these financial disputes.