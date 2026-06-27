England's Resurgence: Ben Duckett's Century Sparks Revival in Decisive Test

England Roared Back Into Contention On The Second Day Of The Third And Deciding Test Against New Zealand With Ben Ducketts Rapid Century Helping His Side To After Four Wickets For Returning Captain Ben Stokes Helped Dismiss The Visitors For At A Sizzling Trent Bridge New Zealand Slumped From Without Loss Late On Thursday To Be All Out For A Total That Looked Light On A Good Batting Strip After Their Last Six Wickets Fell For Runs Opener Emilio Gay Fell For A Duck To Will Orourke In The Second Over Of Englands Response And Duckett Was Dropped On Eight With Henry Nicholls Spilling A Routine Slip Catch Duckett

England made an emphatic comeback on day two of the decisive test against New Zealand thanks to a rapid century from Ben Duckett. His performance was pivotal as England moved to a promising 223-2 in response to New Zealand's 438.

New Zealand's collapse from 317 without loss to being all out shifted momentum. Their total appeared underwhelming on what was a good batting surface. Duckett, along with Jacob Bethell, exploited early reprieves to post a crucial partnership.

The series, finely poised at 1-1, has seen thrilling turns. Despite the visitors’ strong opening, Ben Stokes' crucial spell and Duckett's form have set the stage for an exhilarating finale. England, though trailing by 215 runs, have depth in their batting lineup.