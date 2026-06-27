England's Resurgence: Ben Duckett's Century Sparks Revival in Decisive Test
England bounced back on the second day of the third test against New Zealand, with Ben Duckett's century leading the response to a towering total by the visitors. Stokes' four wickets helped dismiss New Zealand for 438. The match stands at a tense 1-1, promising an intriguing conclusion.
England made an emphatic comeback on day two of the decisive test against New Zealand thanks to a rapid century from Ben Duckett. His performance was pivotal as England moved to a promising 223-2 in response to New Zealand's 438.
New Zealand's collapse from 317 without loss to being all out shifted momentum. Their total appeared underwhelming on what was a good batting surface. Duckett, along with Jacob Bethell, exploited early reprieves to post a crucial partnership.
The series, finely poised at 1-1, has seen thrilling turns. Despite the visitors’ strong opening, Ben Stokes' crucial spell and Duckett's form have set the stage for an exhilarating finale. England, though trailing by 215 runs, have depth in their batting lineup.