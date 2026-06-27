England's Resurgence: Ben Duckett's Century Sparks Revival in Decisive Test

England bounced back on the second day of the third test against New Zealand, with Ben Duckett's century leading the response to a towering total by the visitors. Stokes' four wickets helped dismiss New Zealand for 438. The match stands at a tense 1-1, promising an intriguing conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Roared Back Into Contention On The Second Day Of The Third And Deciding Test Against New Zealand With Ben Ducketts Rapid Century Helping His Side To After Four Wickets For Returning Captain Ben Stokes Helped Dismiss The Visitors For At A Sizzling Trent Bridge New Zealand Slumped From Without Loss Late On Thursday To Be All Out For A Total That Looked Light On A Good Batting Strip After Their Last Six Wickets Fell For Runs Opener Emilio Gay Fell For A Duck To Will Orourke In The Second Over Of Englands Response And Duckett Was Dropped On Eight With Henry Nicholls Spilling A Routine Slip Catch Duckett | Updated: 27-06-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 00:26 IST
England's Resurgence: Ben Duckett's Century Sparks Revival in Decisive Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England made an emphatic comeback on day two of the decisive test against New Zealand thanks to a rapid century from Ben Duckett. His performance was pivotal as England moved to a promising 223-2 in response to New Zealand's 438.

New Zealand's collapse from 317 without loss to being all out shifted momentum. Their total appeared underwhelming on what was a good batting surface. Duckett, along with Jacob Bethell, exploited early reprieves to post a crucial partnership.

The series, finely poised at 1-1, has seen thrilling turns. Despite the visitors’ strong opening, Ben Stokes' crucial spell and Duckett's form have set the stage for an exhilarating finale. England, though trailing by 215 runs, have depth in their batting lineup.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026