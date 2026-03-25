Paving the Path for India's Energy Storage Revolution
Industry leaders advocate for a unified framework to bridge India's 60 GWh energy storage supply gap, highlighting the critical need for policy changes to enhance domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported materials. The focus is on transitioning India into a global clean energy leader by 2035.
- Country:
- India
The India Energy Storage Alliance and industry experts are advocating for a cohesive framework to address the 60 GWh supply deficit in domestic cell manufacturing, essential for bolstering the nation's energy storage capacity, according to a statement by IESA.
This call for decisive government intervention emerged during the Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2026 conference, emphasizing the importance of bold policies for advancing domestic manufacturing and securing critical materials to position India as a leading clean energy nation.
Industry discussions revealed that domestic manufacturing capacities are significantly lagging, projecting a supply gap of 60–80 GWh. Stakeholders stress the urgent need for targeted support in component manufacturing and developing robust local supply chains to combat reliance on imports and enhance competitiveness.
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $796M Boost to Transform Bahia’s Economy, Infrastructure, and Clean Energy Sector
World Bank Backs $627M Clean Energy Push in Brazil’s Amazon to Power Jobs and Expand Electricity Access
IFC Invests $45M to Power Telecom Networks with Clean Energy Across West Africa
DST Inaugurates Nd-Fe-B Magnet Pilot Plant to Boost EV and Clean Energy Ecosystem
Power Ministerial Meet at BES 2026 Charts Roadmap for Energy Security, DISCOM Reforms and Clean Energy Transition