Paving the Path for India's Energy Storage Revolution

The India Energy Storage Alliance and industry experts are advocating for a cohesive framework to address the 60 GWh supply deficit in domestic cell manufacturing, essential for bolstering the nation's energy storage capacity, according to a statement by IESA.

This call for decisive government intervention emerged during the Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2026 conference, emphasizing the importance of bold policies for advancing domestic manufacturing and securing critical materials to position India as a leading clean energy nation.

Industry discussions revealed that domestic manufacturing capacities are significantly lagging, projecting a supply gap of 60–80 GWh. Stakeholders stress the urgent need for targeted support in component manufacturing and developing robust local supply chains to combat reliance on imports and enhance competitiveness.