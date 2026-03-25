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Paving the Path for India's Energy Storage Revolution

Industry leaders advocate for a unified framework to bridge India's 60 GWh energy storage supply gap, highlighting the critical need for policy changes to enhance domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported materials. The focus is on transitioning India into a global clean energy leader by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:20 IST
Paving the Path for India's Energy Storage Revolution
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  • India

The India Energy Storage Alliance and industry experts are advocating for a cohesive framework to address the 60 GWh supply deficit in domestic cell manufacturing, essential for bolstering the nation's energy storage capacity, according to a statement by IESA.

This call for decisive government intervention emerged during the Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2026 conference, emphasizing the importance of bold policies for advancing domestic manufacturing and securing critical materials to position India as a leading clean energy nation.

Industry discussions revealed that domestic manufacturing capacities are significantly lagging, projecting a supply gap of 60–80 GWh. Stakeholders stress the urgent need for targeted support in component manufacturing and developing robust local supply chains to combat reliance on imports and enhance competitiveness.

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