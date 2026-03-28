Delhi Government Pioneers Development in SC/ST Colonies

In a bold move to enhance infrastructure in SC/ST colonies, the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 80 crore for development projects. Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh heralded the initiative at a ceremony held at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Shahbad Dairy.

The improvements include the construction of pucca roads, robust sewer systems, and the installation of street lighting to bolster living conditions in these communities. Additionally, clean drinking water and improved drainage facilities are part of the government's comprehensive infrastructure upgrade.

Initial development efforts are already underway in several areas, such as the JJ Cluster in D-Block, Shahbad Daulatpur (Dairy) to Rohini Sector-25, and Prahlad Vihar Colony Main Road to Shahbad Dairy. These projects are designed to improve connectivity and accessibility while adhering to stringent quality standards. The government aims to complete the initiatives within the stipulated timeframe, reinforcing its commitment to elevating living standards and achieving a prosperous Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)