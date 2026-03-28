Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has forecasted a transformative chapter in Arunachal Pradesh's growth journey, pointing to hydropower and river tourism as key accelerators. During a high-speed river expedition covering approximately 45 kilometers, the chief minister underscored the state's commitment to the development goals aligned with the Centre's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Arunachal Pradesh'.

Khandu emphasized that the vast natural resources of the Subansiri region could spark immense potential for eco-tourism and luxurious recreational ventures. The government is planning a comprehensive area survey and sustainable tourism development master plan in partnership with local communities to protect the ecological heritage while pursuing economic opportunities.

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, expected to generate 2,000 MW by December, is set to be India's largest hydroelectric endeavor. Khandu has urged collective efforts for a strategic and sincere execution, ensuring tourism initiatives respect community lands and existing ecological frameworks, affirmatively echoing Arunachal Pradesh's rising stature as a global film and tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)