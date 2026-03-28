SGPC Unveils Ambitious Budget Amidst Religious Concerns

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has approved a substantial budget of Rs 1,487.41 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27 amidst intense religious sloganeering. The budget session, led by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, highlighted a 7.28% increase and outlined allocations for education, healthcare, and Sikh welfare projects.

In his media address, Dhami detailed significant investments, including Rs 33 crore for new sarais near the Golden Temple and Rs 120 crore for the Dharam Prachar committee. Moreover, Rs 1,127.34 crore has been devoted to gurdwaras. Special provisions were made for free education of Sikh children, sports, and educational initiatives.

The SGPC also passed various resolutions, urging the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan and criticizing the Punjab government's handling of sacrilege legislation. They demanded accountability for Sikh prisoners' continued detention and called for a policy against AI misuse. The SGPC urged India to protect Sikhs' rights globally amid rising racial tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)