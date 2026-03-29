Tragic Consequence: Father Arrested for Daughter's Death Over Candy Allegation
A man was arrested for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death after she was accused of stealing candy. The incident, reported by the girl's mother, occurred in Ratanpur village. The police have arrested the father, Pushpendra, and recovered the weapon used in the assault.
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death over allegations of candy theft. The tragic incident unfolded in Ratanpur village when the child's mother, Aarti, reported the assault to the authorities. Her husband, Pushpendra Sharma, also known as Pappu, was apprehended by police following the report.
According to the authorities, the case began when a local shopkeeper accused the young girl of stealing a packet of candy. This accusation reportedly infuriated Pushpendra, leading to a fatal confrontation where he is accused of striking her with a stick.
Following the complaint by the mother, law enforcement registered an FIR at the Narora police station. Subsequent investigations led to the recovery of the stick allegedly used in the crime, with authorities crediting the accused for leading them to the weapon, according to SHO Ganga Prasad Arya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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