Tragic Consequence: Man Arrested for Daughter's Death Over Candy Theft
A man, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, was arrested for allegedly killing his 12-year-old daughter with a stick after she reportedly stole candy from a local shop. The arrest followed a complaint by the girl's mother, leading to a police investigation and charges against Pushpendra at Narora police station.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident, officials reported on Sunday the arrest of a man accused of fatally beating his 12-year-old daughter after she allegedly stole a packet of candy. The incident, which unfolded in Ratanpur village, was brought to the police's attention by the child's mother, Aarti.
According to law enforcement, the accused, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, became violent after a shopkeeper complained of his daughter's alleged theft. Enraged by the accusation, Pushpendra reportedly used a stick to assault his child, leading to her untimely death.
Following the mother's complaint, officers from the Narora police station apprehended Pushpendra and recovered the weapon purportedly used in the crime. The case continues to unfold as authorities seek justice for the tragic loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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