Left Menu

Tragic Consequence: Man Arrested for Daughter's Death Over Candy Theft

A man, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, was arrested for allegedly killing his 12-year-old daughter with a stick after she reportedly stole candy from a local shop. The arrest followed a complaint by the girl's mother, leading to a police investigation and charges against Pushpendra at Narora police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:41 IST
Tragic Consequence: Man Arrested for Daughter's Death Over Candy Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, officials reported on Sunday the arrest of a man accused of fatally beating his 12-year-old daughter after she allegedly stole a packet of candy. The incident, which unfolded in Ratanpur village, was brought to the police's attention by the child's mother, Aarti.

According to law enforcement, the accused, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, became violent after a shopkeeper complained of his daughter's alleged theft. Enraged by the accusation, Pushpendra reportedly used a stick to assault his child, leading to her untimely death.

Following the mother's complaint, officers from the Narora police station apprehended Pushpendra and recovered the weapon purportedly used in the crime. The case continues to unfold as authorities seek justice for the tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions in the Middle East: The Geopolitical Ripple Effect

Rising Tensions in the Middle East: The Geopolitical Ripple Effect

 Global
2
Swift Justice Sought in Tragic Bishnugarh Case

Swift Justice Sought in Tragic Bishnugarh Case

 India
3
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Compla...

 India
4
Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026