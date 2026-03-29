BJP Aims for a Historic Hat-Trick in Assam Elections

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday exuded confidence in the party achieving a historic third victory in Assam state elections, asserting that the BJP would once again form the government. Addressing an election rally in Margherita, Nabin criticized previous Congress administrations for their focus on vote-bank politics and neglect of developmental efforts.

Nabin stressed the transformation in Assam since the BJP-led NDA took power in 2016, emphasizing progress and opportunities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Highlighting BJP's policies on national security and anti-corruption, he contrasted them with Congress's lack of clear strategies for the state.

As the Assam Assembly elections approach, set for April 9, followed by the counting of votes on May 4, Nabin reiterated BJP's commitment to protect local rights against illegal immigrants. He assured continued development for Assam, claiming the state now exemplifies a part of the unified nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)