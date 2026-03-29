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Mild Tremors Shake Gujarat's Saurashtra Region: No Damage Reported

A 3.1 magnitude tremor struck Gujarat's Amreli district, causing no damage or injuries. The tremor's epicenter was 42 km south-southeast of Amreli. Similar seismic activity was recently noted in Rajkot district. Local and government officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:57 IST
Mild Tremors Shake Gujarat's Saurashtra Region: No Damage Reported
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A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was felt in Amreli district, Gujarat, on Sunday, with authorities confirming no casualties or property damage.

The tremor struck at 4.10 pm, centered approximately 42 km south-southeast of Amreli in the Saurashtra region, at a shallow depth of 11.6 km, according to the Institute of Seismological Research based in Gandhinagar.

Officials have noted a series of mild tremors recently, including a 3.2 magnitude quake in Rajkot earlier. MLA Mahesh Kaswala mentioned that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would be dispatching a technical team for further analysis in Amreli.

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