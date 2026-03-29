Telangana's New Sports Policy: A Game-Changer for Athletes

In a bold move to support sportspersons, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a new government policy that promises jobs to athletes who achieve excellence in sports.

The policy, revealed at the Telangana Legislators' Sports and Cultural Meet 2026, seeks to reassure students that sports achievements can lead to a secure future alongside academic pursuits. As part of this initiative, cash incentives will also be provided.

Furthermore, substantial government investment, to the tune of Rs 700 crore, is slated for the development of the Gachibowli Sports Complex. The Chief Minister also highlighted concerns over increasing substance abuse among students and urged legislators to participate in fostering a healthy sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)