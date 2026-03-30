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Market Rebounds Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock index futures recovered after a sharp decline as investors assessed the Middle East conflict's impact. Comments from Trump and talks between the U.S. and Iran provided some comfort. Despite the ongoing conflict, oil prices rose, affecting inflation fears, and Wall Street indexes remained volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:27 IST
Market Rebounds Amid Middle East Tensions
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U.S. stock index futures kicked off a holiday-shortened week with a rebound, following a significant decline as investors evaluated the effects of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The Houthi militia from Yemen joined the war, prompting an increased U.S. military presence in the region. President Donald Trump's comments about taking Iran's oil added to the tensions.

Investors found some solace in Trump's statement that the U.S. and Iran had engaged in dialogues, with Pakistan potentially facilitating further discussions. This uncertainty, combined with volatile oil prices, keeps markets on edge, as strategists like Stefan Koopman stress the challenges of predicting oil flow resumption and its economic impacts.

On Monday, oil prices surged again, nudging energy stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron higher in premarket trading. Despite recent downturns, Wall Street's main indexes showed signs of recovery as market participants closely monitor upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve communications for more insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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