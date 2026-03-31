Daring Sea Rescue Off Taliabu Island

In a daring rescue operation, Indonesian search teams successfully saved 21 individuals after their boat sank in the treacherous waters off Taliabu Island. The incident occurred when the Nazila 05, a vessel often used for fishing and passenger transport, fell victim to high waves that broke its bow.

The boat had set out from Taliabu island in North Maluku province, bound for Kema in North Sulawesi, carrying mainly fishing crew. Thanks to quick thinking and coordination, the survivors managed to tie themselves to a raft 46 kilometers from the sinking site until rescuers reached them.

The search effort, led by Muhammad Rizal from the Palu city search and rescue office, involved two rescue vessels and assistance from local fishermen. This episode underscores the prevalent issue of boating accidents in Indonesia, an archipelago where such incidents are not uncommon due to lax safety standards and overcrowding.

(With inputs from agencies.)