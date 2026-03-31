Left Menu

Daring Sea Rescue Off Taliabu Island

Indonesian search teams rescued 21 people after their boat sank near Taliabu Island. The passengers were mostly fishing crew aboard Nazila 05, which was hit by high waves. The rescue involved two vessels and local fishermen, highlighting Indonesia's frequent boating accidents due to safety issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palu | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:50 IST
Daring Sea Rescue Off Taliabu Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

In a daring rescue operation, Indonesian search teams successfully saved 21 individuals after their boat sank in the treacherous waters off Taliabu Island. The incident occurred when the Nazila 05, a vessel often used for fishing and passenger transport, fell victim to high waves that broke its bow.

The boat had set out from Taliabu island in North Maluku province, bound for Kema in North Sulawesi, carrying mainly fishing crew. Thanks to quick thinking and coordination, the survivors managed to tie themselves to a raft 46 kilometers from the sinking site until rescuers reached them.

The search effort, led by Muhammad Rizal from the Palu city search and rescue office, involved two rescue vessels and assistance from local fishermen. This episode underscores the prevalent issue of boating accidents in Indonesia, an archipelago where such incidents are not uncommon due to lax safety standards and overcrowding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

 Global
2
China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
3
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
4
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026