Delhi's Defensive Walls: Shielding Against Future Floods

The Delhi irrigation and flood control department is set to build a defensive wall extending nearly three kilometres along the Mungeshpur drain in Outer Delhi, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Last year, a breach in the drain allowed water to inundate nearby villages and colonies near the Haryana border, prompting evacuations. In response, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta coordinated a rescue operation with her Haryana counterpart.

According to an official, the protective barrier will span both the left and right bank of the drain, complete with repairs and elevation of the inspection road. This Rs 4.3 crore project is scheduled before the monsoon season and aims to avert future disasters in nearby low-lying areas.