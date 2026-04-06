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Tragic Collision: Family's Wedding Journey Ends in Disaster

A devastating accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district led to the deaths of a woman, her child, and her mother-in-law when a bus collided with their motorcycle. The family was en route to a wedding. The only survivor, Sajid, sustained minor injuries, owing to his helmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:46 IST
Tragic Collision: Family's Wedding Journey Ends in Disaster
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A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district when a bus collided with a motorcycle. The collision occurred near the Thadi village toll plaza on Monday, claiming three lives, including a child, and injuring another.

The victims were identified as Nargis, 23, her one-year-old son Alveer, and Bano, 60. All were residents of Kazi Colony in Gangapur City. Sajid, 25, the lone survivor, sustained minor injuries. Police attribute his survival to the helmet he wore.

The accident happened as the family was traveling to a wedding ceremony. The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, and investigations are continuing into the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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