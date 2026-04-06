Left Menu

Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

NASA's Artemis II mission marks a historic milestone as astronauts enter the moon's gravitational sphere, embarking on a journey that will set the record for the farthest distance traveled by humans in space. The mission tests systems for future lunar landings and aims to establish a long-term U.S. presence on the moon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:14 IST
Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

The Artemis II mission has achieved a historic milestone, as NASA's four-person crew entered the moon's gravitational sphere early Monday morning. This significant step precedes their trip over the moon's shadowed far side, setting them on the path to become the farthest-flying humans in history.

Aboard their Orion capsule, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen are expected to reach a record-breaking distance of roughly 252,760 miles, surpassing the previous 56-year-old record held by Apollo 13's crew. As the crew navigates this critical phase, they prepare to document the lunar surface's dark side using professional cameras.

This mission represents the first crewed test flight of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2028. It fosters plans for a sustained U.S. presence on the lunar surface, potentially serving as a springboard for future Mars expeditions, with communication blackouts expected during the lunar flyby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India
3
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026