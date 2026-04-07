Clearing the Green: Restoring 225 Acres of Forest in Delhi

In a significant environmental effort, more than 225 acres of forest land in Delhi have been liberated from encroachment, according to official data. Since 2019, the forest department has prioritized the removal of unauthorized structures, particularly in the southern regions.

Data reveals that the South Forest Division experienced the most comprehensive clearances, with approximately 190 acres freed. Concurrently, the West Division cleared around 27.7 acres, focusing on areas like Rajokari and Rangpuri.

Actions involve issuing notices, demarcating boundaries, and liaising with relevant departments. Efforts continue under the directive from the Ministry of Environment to address encroachments and enhance forest conservation in Delhi.