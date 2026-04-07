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EcoEx and IIT Goa Join Forces for a Sustainable Future

EcoEx, a leading environmental solutions company, partners with IIT Goa to advance sustainable development goals, focusing on waste management and environmental compliance. The collaboration aims to create practical sustainability solutions and promote the circular economy, in alignment with India's Mission LiFE initiative introduced at COP26 by PM Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:15 IST
EcoEx and IIT Goa Join Forces for a Sustainable Future
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EcoEx, a firm specializing in environmental solutions, announced on Tuesday its new partnership with IIT Goa to pursue sustainable development goals. This partnership aims to leverage EcoEx's expertise in environmental services and regulatory compliance with IIT Goa's academic prowess to develop feasible and scalable sustainability solutions.

The company, known for its work in waste management, extended producer responsibility, and ESG initiatives, is determined to drive sustainable resource management. Akshaya Rath, Co-Founder & CEO of EcoEx, stated that the partnership underscores their commitment to advancing the circular economy and contributing to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

A central focus of this collaboration is to support the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) goals. The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26, is focused on encouraging individuals and communities to adopt sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyles to mitigate climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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