Tunnel Debris Incident in Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project Highlights Infrastructure Challenges

On Monday night, a significant incident occurred within the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project. Debris fell inside one of its tunnels due to land subsidence, according to Uttarakhand Police reports.

Despite the alarming situation, there were no casualties, thanks to swift measures taken by the company involved. Efforts to repair the damage are currently underway.

Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikas Pundir, indicated that the incident was reported by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited's Public Relations Officer Mahesh Bhatt. The company's technical team has been dispatched to manage the situation and initiate repairs. This particular incident emphasizes ongoing challenges associated with large-scale infrastructure projects.