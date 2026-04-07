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Tunnel Debris Incident in Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project Highlights Infrastructure Challenges

A tunnel collapse in the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project occurred due to land subsidence. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident happened late Monday night in the 'Emergency Tunnel 7B Package.' Repair efforts are ongoing, and a technical team has been deployed to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:06 IST
Tunnel Debris Incident in Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project Highlights Infrastructure Challenges
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On Monday night, a significant incident occurred within the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project. Debris fell inside one of its tunnels due to land subsidence, according to Uttarakhand Police reports.

Despite the alarming situation, there were no casualties, thanks to swift measures taken by the company involved. Efforts to repair the damage are currently underway.

Rudraprayag Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikas Pundir, indicated that the incident was reported by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited's Public Relations Officer Mahesh Bhatt. The company's technical team has been dispatched to manage the situation and initiate repairs. This particular incident emphasizes ongoing challenges associated with large-scale infrastructure projects.

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