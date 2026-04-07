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Stormy Skies: Uttar Pradesh's Weather Rollercoaster

Lucknow and multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh experienced gusty winds, thunderstorms, and light rain. The IMD issued yellow and orange alerts for various areas, predicting moderate thunderstorms and strong winds. Temperatures varied across the state, with Banda recording the highest at 38.6°C. Further rainfall is forecasted for April 7 and 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:23 IST
Stormy Skies: Uttar Pradesh's Weather Rollercoaster
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The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, along with numerous districts, faced gusty winds and light rain on Tuesday evening. Officials confirmed that the weather pattern provided some respite from the day's heat, with dark clouds, lightning, and thunderstorms characterizing the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several regions across the state, including Raebareli and Prayagraj, indicating potential for light thunderstorms and wind speeds below 40 kmph. An orange alert was raised for Bahraich and Sitapur, forecasting moderate thunderstorms with winds between 41 and 61 kmph.

Temperatures fluctuated, with Banda recording a high of 38.6°C. With further thunderstorms and rains predicted for April 7 and 8 across Uttar Pradesh, residents are advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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