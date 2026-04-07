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Chill in the Air: Unseasonal Rain and Plummeting Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana

Parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced significant rainfall on Tuesday, causing a substantial drop in day temperatures. Places like Amritsar saw temperatures plummet to 10 degrees Celsius below normal, while opposition leaders have demanded compensation for farmers' damaged crops due to the unseasonal rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST
Chill in the Air: Unseasonal Rain and Plummeting Temperatures in Punjab and Haryana
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The meteorological department reported a sharp drop in temperatures across Punjab and Haryana following intense rainfall on Tuesday. Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7°C, 10 degrees below the usual average.

The common capital, Chandigarh, experienced light showers with a high of 27.6°C, which is five notches below normal. Other affected places included Amritsar, Rupnagar, Mohali, Patiala, and Ludhiana in Punjab and Ambala, Panchkula, Narnaul, and Rohtak in Haryana.

Opposition leaders voiced concern over crop damage due to these unseasonal rains and called for compensation for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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