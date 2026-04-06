Cooler Days in Haryana and Punjab: Temperatures Dip

In an unexpected weather turn, day temperatures across Haryana and Punjab fell below normal limits on Monday, according to the local weather department. This cooling trend brought relief amidst typically warmer conditions.

Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital for both states, registered a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Haryana, Ambala hit 32.8 degrees, with Rohtak, Hisar, and Bhiwani following suit at temperatures slightly above 33 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Amritsar experienced cooler conditions with highs of 31.6 and 29.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The general trend across these regions showed maximum temperatures falling below normal by up to four degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)