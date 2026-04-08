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Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

The ongoing LPG crisis is compelling many migrants to leave Delhi for their villages. Faced with soaring costs and supply shortages, these workers hope their separation from the city will be short-lived. Railway stations are filled with families carrying all their belongings back home amidst uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST
Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The LPG crisis is prompting a significant exodus of migrant workers from Delhi, as families aim to escape soaring costs and supply shortages. Many leave with heavy hearts, hoping their absence from the city will be brief.

At railway stations across Delhi-NCR, hundreds of laborers can be seen departing with mattresses, utensils, and multiple bags. Radhey Sham, a gig worker, decided to return to his village due to the unaffordability of LPG cylinders in the black market. Despite multiple jobs, Sham could not keep up with expenses.

Similar stories echo across the city's stations, as the government attempts to stabilize fuel supplies by doubling quotas of smaller LPG cylinders. However, the uncertainty looms large over migrants, who face choices between job loss and shelter imperatives, leading them back to their native villages.

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