Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

The LPG crisis is prompting a significant exodus of migrant workers from Delhi, as families aim to escape soaring costs and supply shortages. Many leave with heavy hearts, hoping their absence from the city will be brief.

At railway stations across Delhi-NCR, hundreds of laborers can be seen departing with mattresses, utensils, and multiple bags. Radhey Sham, a gig worker, decided to return to his village due to the unaffordability of LPG cylinders in the black market. Despite multiple jobs, Sham could not keep up with expenses.

Similar stories echo across the city's stations, as the government attempts to stabilize fuel supplies by doubling quotas of smaller LPG cylinders. However, the uncertainty looms large over migrants, who face choices between job loss and shelter imperatives, leading them back to their native villages.