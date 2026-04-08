Godrej Properties Launches Ecological Initiative 'Neighbours With Nature'

Godrej Properties Ltd., a frontrunner in India's real estate sector, has unveiled 'Neighbours With Nature,' a long-term ecological restoration initiative. The platform aims to unify the company's environmental efforts and impact neighborhoods surrounding its developments.

Building upon significant green achievements, including diverting over 96,000 tonnes of waste from landfills and planting over 4 lakh trees in the past five years, the initiative plans to expand its scope with endeavors in emerging micro-markets. Key projects include the revival of the Chakkarpur–Wazirabad Bundh corridor, integrating nature with urban life through efforts like rainwater recharge and the use of solar power.

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has expressed support for the project, underscoring the importance of maintaining natural systems within urban spaces. Godrej Properties is committed to aligning its sustainability standards with global benchmarks, further endorsing its vision of sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)