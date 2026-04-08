Delhi Expands LPG Access for Migrant Workers with Special Camps

The Delhi government has launched a new initiative to enhance access to cooking fuel for migrant workers across the city. Special camps will be set up, increasing the availability of 5 kg LPG cylinders, in response to the Centre's policy change doubling the allocation for migrant labourers.

According to an official statement, district magistrates have been tasked with organizing these camps in areas with high numbers of migrant workers. This aims to ensure that the increased supply effectively reaches those in need. Workers experiencing difficulties in acquiring these cylinders are encouraged to contact their local district magistrate's office.

To facilitate this initiative, the camps will work closely with oil marketing companies and authorized LPG distributors, ensuring a transparent and efficient distribution process. Eligible workers can obtain cylinders by presenting Aadhaar as identity proof. The goal is to strengthen last-mile access and ensure timely availability of cooking fuel to migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)