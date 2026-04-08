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Series of Mild Tremors Rock Gujarat's Amreli District

A 3.3 magnitude tremor struck Gujarat's Amreli district, with no immediate damage or casualties reported. The epicenter was located 42 km south-southeast of Amreli. Earlier tremors were also recorded on March 29 and 30, indicating seismic activity in the region, according to officials from the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:27 IST
Series of Mild Tremors Rock Gujarat's Amreli District
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A series of mild tremors has been affecting the Amreli district in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, with the latest 3.3 magnitude quake striking at 3.58 am. Officials confirmed the tremor's epicenter was located about 42 km south-southeast of Amreli and occurred at a shallow depth of 9.6 km.

The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research reported that no casualties or property damage occurred due to the tremor. The district emergency operation center provided updates, assuring residents of their safety despite the series of seismic activities.

Prior incidents include a 4.1 magnitude tremor on March 29 and a 2.6 magnitude tremor on March 30, both originating from the same area. These observations underline the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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