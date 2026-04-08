Series of Mild Tremors Rock Gujarat's Amreli District

A series of mild tremors has been affecting the Amreli district in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, with the latest 3.3 magnitude quake striking at 3.58 am. Officials confirmed the tremor's epicenter was located about 42 km south-southeast of Amreli and occurred at a shallow depth of 9.6 km.

The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research reported that no casualties or property damage occurred due to the tremor. The district emergency operation center provided updates, assuring residents of their safety despite the series of seismic activities.

Prior incidents include a 4.1 magnitude tremor on March 29 and a 2.6 magnitude tremor on March 30, both originating from the same area. These observations underline the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)