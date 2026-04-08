Tragic Picnic: Student Drowns at Abandoned Construction Site
A 21-year-old university student, Harshit Bhatt, drowned in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida. The incident occurred while he and friends were on a picnic after exams. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at a hospital. Investigations are ongoing.
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In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old student of a private university met a fatal end while swimming in a water-filled pit at an abandoned construction site in Noida, police reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred within the bounds of the Sector 126 police station, as students, fresh after exams, decided to picnic at the old, deserted site near Supernova.
Harshit Bhatt, from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, drowned during the seemingly innocent activity, leading to an emergency call to Dial 112. Despite swift action by police and local divers, Harshit could not be revived. While other students who tried to assist were rescued safely, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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