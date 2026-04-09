Andhra Villages Shine as Beacons of Water Resilience

In a remarkable demonstration of community-driven initiatives, three villages in the coastal district of Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, have become exemplars of water resilience. State-led efforts under the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' campaign have turned Murugummi, Marella, and Thangella into thriving hubs of groundwater conservation.

The Jal Shakti ministry highlighted the significant infrastructure developed in the form of water conservation structures. For instance, Murugummi saw the creation of structures with a combined storage capability of 8.11 lakh cubic metres, catering to 264.5 hectares of farmland. Meanwhile, Marella and Thangella also developed substantial storage solutions, benefiting hundreds of hectares of agriculture.

These efforts have not only tackled groundwater depletion but also enhanced livelihoods and reduced distress migration. Such community collaboration through Gram Sabhas and traditional awareness campaigns reinforces a tangible sense of ownership and has been pivotal in their success. The transformation also earned Murugummi national acclaim with a second-best village panchayat award in 2024.