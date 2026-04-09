Blaze Disrupts Mumbai Airport Operations

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1 on Thursday evening. Civic authorities were quick to contain the blaze, which remained confined to a three-storey structure's ground floor. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to a civic official.

The fire was reported around 6:35 pm at 1-B Circle, prompting a swift response by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Emergency vehicles hurried to the location and started dousing operations.

While the flames were limited to the ground floor of the building, authorities are still gathering further details. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)