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Tragedy in Jharkhand: Elephant Attacks Claim Lives of Two Women

Two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Gumla and Bokaro districts. Birsamni Oraon was attacked in Gumla while collecting mahua flowers. Thakni Devi was killed in Bokaro by a herd of 12 elephants. Compensation and quick response teams have been arranged by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:39 IST
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Elephant Attacks Claim Lives of Two Women
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand, wild elephants claimed the lives of two women on Sunday, according to police reports.

The first attack occurred in Gumla's forest area near Karaloya village under Basia Police Station limits, where a 56-year-old woman named Birsamni Oraon was gathering mahua flowers. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, confirmed Officer Krishna Yadav. Immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 was provided to her family, with the promise of the balance Rs 4 lakh to follow.

Another fatality was reported in Bokaro district, where a 48-year-old woman, Thakni Devi, was trampled by a herd of 12 elephants. The incident happened around 10 am in the Jageshwar forest of the Tenughat range. Compensation arrangements similar to those in Gumla are underway. In response, three quick response teams have been deployed in the area to monitor elephant movements.

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