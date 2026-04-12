Tragedy in Jharkhand: Elephant Attacks Claim Lives of Two Women

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand, wild elephants claimed the lives of two women on Sunday, according to police reports.

The first attack occurred in Gumla's forest area near Karaloya village under Basia Police Station limits, where a 56-year-old woman named Birsamni Oraon was gathering mahua flowers. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, confirmed Officer Krishna Yadav. Immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 was provided to her family, with the promise of the balance Rs 4 lakh to follow.

Another fatality was reported in Bokaro district, where a 48-year-old woman, Thakni Devi, was trampled by a herd of 12 elephants. The incident happened around 10 am in the Jageshwar forest of the Tenughat range. Compensation arrangements similar to those in Gumla are underway. In response, three quick response teams have been deployed in the area to monitor elephant movements.