Left Menu

Massive Treasury Misappropriation Uncovered in Bokaro

In Bokaro, an accountant allegedly siphoned more than Rs 6 crore from the treasury's salary disbursement account. The situation escalated from an initial Rs 4.29 crore. Authorities have arrested the suspect, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, and launched multiple investigations to ensure accountability and adherence to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:52 IST
Massive Treasury Misappropriation Uncovered in Bokaro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case of financial misconduct has emerged in Bokaro, where over Rs 6 crore was illicitly withdrawn from the treasury's salary disbursement account by a police department accountant, recent investigations disclose.

According to Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, an extensive probe initially estimated the misappropriated amount at Rs 4.29 crore but later revised it to exceed Rs 6 crore. The funds were fraudulently withdrawn under the names of various individuals, raising the complexity of this high-stakes embezzlement.

In light of the gravity, a four-member investigative team has been assigned, with additional state-level inquiries underway, signaling strict legal repercussions under the zero-tolerance policy. The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, faces charges following an FIR at Bokaro Steel City police premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments

UK Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Ceasefire Developments

 Global
2
Blaze Near Ghitorni Metro Halted, No Injuries Reported

Blaze Near Ghitorni Metro Halted, No Injuries Reported

 India
3
France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification

France's Bold Energy Transition: Doubling Down on Electrification

 France
4
Wall St Week Ahead-US earnings season set to test war-rattled stocks

Wall St Week Ahead-US earnings season set to test war-rattled stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026