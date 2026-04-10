Massive Treasury Misappropriation Uncovered in Bokaro

An alarming case of financial misconduct has emerged in Bokaro, where over Rs 6 crore was illicitly withdrawn from the treasury's salary disbursement account by a police department accountant, recent investigations disclose.

According to Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, an extensive probe initially estimated the misappropriated amount at Rs 4.29 crore but later revised it to exceed Rs 6 crore. The funds were fraudulently withdrawn under the names of various individuals, raising the complexity of this high-stakes embezzlement.

In light of the gravity, a four-member investigative team has been assigned, with additional state-level inquiries underway, signaling strict legal repercussions under the zero-tolerance policy. The accused, Kaushal Kumar Pandey, faces charges following an FIR at Bokaro Steel City police premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)