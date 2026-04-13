Zojila Tunnel: Paving the Way for Ladakh's Economic and Cultural Revival

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the Zojila tunnel's eastern portal in Drass on Monday, assessing the project's progress. Aimed at providing all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, the strategic tunnel is progressing under Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, with completion targeted for February 2028 and a breakthrough expected by mid-2026.

Officials briefed Saxena on the modern engineering features being incorporated, such as 750 meters apart lay-bys and three ventilation shafts for safety and efficiency. However, challenging rock conditions have slowed progress. Saxena, while satisfied with current achievements, urged officials to accelerate construction while maintaining high safety standards.

Describing the tunnel as one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream projects, Saxena praised the workforce's dedication in harsh conditions. He emphasized the tunnel's potential to boost tourism and economic growth, foster socio-cultural integration and transform Ladakh into a premier tourism destination upon its completion.