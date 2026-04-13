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Blaze in Nirvana: Quick Action Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out in the Nirvana Country Society causing panic as it spread to nearby slums and an auto-rickshaw. Despite ongoing firefighter strikes, a combined effort led to the fire being controlled after two hours, with no casualties but significant property damage. The cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:59 IST
Blaze in Nirvana: Quick Action Averts Tragedy
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  • Country:
  • India

A sudden fire eruption caused panic in the upscale Nirvana Country Society, as garbage and junk on nearby vacant land ignited on Monday, swiftly spreading to adjacent slums.

Fire engines, aided by personnel from multiple departments due to an ongoing firefighters' strike, managed to control the blaze after significant efforts.

No casualties were reported, yet the rapid spread of flames resulted in severe property damage, with the exact cause still under investigation according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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