Blaze in Nirvana: Quick Action Averts Tragedy

A sudden fire eruption caused panic in the upscale Nirvana Country Society, as garbage and junk on nearby vacant land ignited on Monday, swiftly spreading to adjacent slums.

Fire engines, aided by personnel from multiple departments due to an ongoing firefighters' strike, managed to control the blaze after significant efforts.

No casualties were reported, yet the rapid spread of flames resulted in severe property damage, with the exact cause still under investigation according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)